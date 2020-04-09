Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Hurricane winds damage buildings, kill man in Akmola region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
9 April 2020, 08:24
Hurricane winds damage buildings, kill man in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - The strongest hurricane that struck the Akmola region caused huge damage to residential buildings, social, administrative and commercial facilities in almost all regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to the Internal Policy Department.

Thus, the hurricane winds stripped roofs off 5 multi-apartment buildings in Kokshetau and caused electricity breakdown in 189 settlements of the region. Power supply has already been restored in 51 settlements.

Certain difficulties have been created by floodwater.

The situation is under control by the head of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev.

As noted in the department, a total of 118 objects, including 70 residential buildings, 43 social facilities and schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, and 6 commercial facilities, were affected by wild winds of 28 mps.

Hurricane wind tore off a roof of a machine yard building in a village of Urumkai, Burabay district. As a result, a watchman, born in 1980 has died on the spot.


Akmola region   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10