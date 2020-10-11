Go to the main site
    Hurricane Delta leaves half a million in U.S. Louisiana without power

    11 October 2020, 12:25

    HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - Nearly half a million people in the U.S. state of Louisiana were out of power on Saturday due to the impact of Hurricane Delta which made landfall Friday evening on the Gulf Coast, Xinhua reports.

    Local media quoted Entergy and DEMCO, the two largest energy providers in the state of Louisiana, as saying that more than 450,000 outages statewide were reported.

    According to the report, Baton Rouge, the state capital of Louisiana, had the most outages with 64,000 Entergy customers and 36,000 DEMCO customers in the dark.

    Hurricane Delta slammed ashore on Louisiana's southwest coast Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 160 kilometers per hour.

    Delta was the 10th named storm to make landfall in the United States in a single hurricane season. In late August, Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, killing over 40 people in the United States.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News
