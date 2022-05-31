Go to the main site
    Hurricane Agatha lashes southern Mexico with rain as record-breaking May storm

    31 May 2022, 12:18

    PUERTO ESCONDIDO. KAZINFORM Hurricane Agatha plowed into beach resorts on Mexico's southern Pacific coast on Monday, bringing torrential rains and the threat of flooding as the first named storm in the eastern Pacific this year.

    Hitting as a Category 2 storm, Agatha barreled ashore blowing sustained winds of 105 mph (169 kph) west of the beach town of Puerto Angel in Oaxaca state, before weakening as it moved inland, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said, WAM reports.

    Mexico's National Guard said it deployed units in Oaxaca and the neighboring states of Guerrero and Chiapas to bolster security and assist people taking cover from the storm.

    Agatha was the strongest hurricane to reach land on Mexico's Pacific coast during the month of May since records began in 1949, the Miami-based NHC said on Twitter.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

