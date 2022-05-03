Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Hungary to ramp up oil purchases from Kazakhstan

    3 May 2022, 13:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Hungary buys 16% of its oil from Kazakhstan,» Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said.

    The Foreign Minister noted that 65% of the country’s oil arrives from Russia as it is the only way to deliver energy supplies. «It is difficult to build an oil pipeline; it is very expensive and time-consuming. To this end, 65% of oil the country’s oil come through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline which is 20,000 tons a year,» the visiting Minister told a briefing at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    He added that the country ramped up oil supplies from Kazakhstan. 16% of oil comes to Hungary from Kazakhstan through Russia via a combined oil pipeline. Sanctions impact this opportunity as well.

    The FM stressed that this matter is being considered to the utmost degree in the country’s national interests. He resumed that the key is to guarantee the energy supplies of Hungary.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    QazaqGaz to present its new gas industry development strategy
    Samruk Kazyna and CNPC to develop 4 large oil and gas projects
    OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d throughout 2024
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President