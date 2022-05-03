Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Hungary seeks to further develop strategic partnership with ‘New Kazakhstan’

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 May 2022, 09:12
Hungary seeks to further develop strategic partnership with ‘New Kazakhstan’

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Prospects for further development of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary, the course for building a «New Kazakhstan» and topical issues on the international agenda were discussed during today’s working visit of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko to Budapest, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Together with Deputy Secretary of State of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry András Baranyi Deputy Minister Vassilenko held another round of political consultations between the two ministries.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. They also reviewed the schedule of bilateral events, including the working visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Sijjarto to Kazakhstan, expected very shortly, and contacts at the highest level.

photo

Special emphasis was placed on trade and economic cooperation. In 2021, the volume of mutual trade amounted to $138.7 million, exceeding the 2020 figures by 19%. Exports of Kazakh products to Hungary amounted to $15.4 million (an increase of 40%), Hungarian imports to Kazakhstan stood at $123.3 million (an increase of 16.3%). The volume of direct investments from Hungary into the economy of Kazakhstan since 2005 amounted to $270 million. There are about 30 Hungarian companies operating in Kazakhstan, including MOL, Gedeon Richter, Egis, and others.

photo

Following the talks, Roman Vassilenko and András Baranyi, who had successfully served as Hungarian ambassador to Kazakhstan in 2015-2019, confirmed commitment to the course of further strengthening of the strategic partnership. The diplomats expressed confidence Kazakh-Hungarian relations will continue to develop across the entire spectrum of cooperation. They also highlighted promising areas for investment cooperation: agriculture, energy, construction, automotive and chemical industries, tourism, innovation and pharmaceuticals.

photo

On the same day, Roman Vassilenko took part in a round table discussion dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and reforms to build a «New Kazakhstan». He told the attendees including representatives of the government ministries and agencies, the Institute of Foreign Affairs and Trade, academic, expert and business circles about the main stages of the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary, the current situation in Kazakhstan, comprehensive state measures to strengthen the system of human rights protection, and the implementation of large-scale political and social-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Hungarian speakers noted the high level of bilateral relations achieved over the 30 years of partnership, and expressed support for the new course of political reforms in our country, emphasizing the special relevance and timeliness of the presidential program for building a «New Kazakhstan».

photo

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   New Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final