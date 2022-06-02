Go to the main site
    Hungary's analytical centers willing to cooperate with Kazakhstan

    2 June 2022, 18:17

    BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov held meeting with Imre Fertő, General Director of the Hungarian Center for Economic and Regional Studies, Magdolna Szasz, Director of the World Economy Institute of Hungary, and István Tóth, Director of the Hungarian Social Research Institute «TÁRKI,» Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Prospects for cooperation between Kazakh and Hungarian analytical centers were discussed during the meetings.

    Abdrashov informed Hungarian partners about the political and social-economic initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create the New Kazakhstan as well as focused on holding a national referendum on June 5, 2022, to make changes and additions to the Constitution.

    In particular, the Ambassador noted the need for a new paradigm of social policy for modern Kazakhstan to address issues such as increasing universal employment, social justice, improvement of pensions, quality education, health care, science, and culture.

    Representatives of analytical institutions of Hungary highly appreciated democratic changes in Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to work out practical recommendations for our country.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

