Hungary meets Nauryz as part of ancient game of nomads – Kokpar

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hungary, together with the Eurasian Unity and Bars foundations, organized the Nauryz holiday with the Kokpar equestrian competition, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

The event was attended by more than 300 people, including representatives of the diplomatic corps, the representative office of the Organization of Turkic States in Hungary, business circles, the Kazakh diaspora, the Alliance of Kazakh Students in Hungary. As part of the holiday, the Kokpar equestrian competition was organized, which has become traditional in Hungary.

The solemn event was opened by Zhanibek Abdrashov, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, István Bence, the President of the Hungarian Eurasian Unity Foundation, the Vice President of the Kokpar World Association, and the Andras Gál, President of the Kazakh-Hungarian Bars Foundation.

In his speech, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated the people on the day of the vernal equinox, noting that this celebration has become a symbol of the inextricable connection between generations and the deep continuity of the traditions and culture of the Kazakh people, which, increasing friendship and peace, deepens cultural and humanitarian interaction between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Hungary.

«Nauryz Meiramy has become a truly national holiday, a vivid example of a country where everyone makes their own contribution to the development and prosperity of the new Kazakhstan,» - Zhanibek Abdrashov said.

István Bence, the President of the Eurasian Unity Foundation stressed that Kokpar is becoming more and more popular in Hungary, thereby reviving love for its historical nomadic culture in the country.

Andras Gál noted in his speech that the Nauryz holiday is a symbol of the spiritual unity of the people of Kazakhstan and plays a big role in strengthening friendship and harmony between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

On this festive day, an elegant Kazakh yurt was installed in the Hungarian steppe, and all those present were able to taste festive dishes - nauryz-kozhe, pilaf and kuyrdak, as well as visit the nomads' market, where products of Hungarian artisans were presented.

Following the results of the competition, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented awards to the participants of the tournament. It should be noted that one of the teams called «Steppe Fox» represented the city of Karcag, located in the Nagykunság region (Big Kypchakia).

The music of the Great Steppe was also performed. The guests of the event enjoyed the dombra melody, national dances and Kazakh songs were performed. In addition, for the participants of the event, the opportunity to shoot from a traditional Hungarian bow was organized.

The event was also attended by Kypchaks from the city of Kiskunlacháza, performing Hungarian national dances.

The holiday left an indelible impression and joy among representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and students, provided an opportunity to return to the history and culture of their ancestors and feel themselves in the society of their homeland.

It should be noted that in 2009 Nauryz acquired the status of an international holiday and was recognized by the UN as an intangible cultural heritage of mankind.