Hungary issues postage stamp dedicated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Embassy with the Hungarian post service and support by the Honorary Consulate, issued an anniversary postage stamp in honor of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.

The Hungarian postage stamp shows the logo of the 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence. Postage stamps are used in the daily correspondence of the Embassy, ​​as well as souvenirs.

The first jubilee copies will be handed over to representatives of the Government, science and culture, public figures in Hungary, as well as local to collectors-philatelists.

During implementing the post stamp issue initiated by the Embassy of Kazakhstan, the principles of philately and the standards of the Hungarian Post were taken into account.



