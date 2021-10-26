Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Hungary invites Kazakhstani investors – Finance Minister

    26 October 2021, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga invited Kazakhstani investors to his country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the press briefing after the bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi in the Kazakh capital, Varga said Hungary looks forward to cooperating with Kazakhstani investors.

    In his words, Hungary offers favorable conditions for investment. 2021 saw economic growth at 7% in Hungary.

    The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary also added that his country has one of the lowest business tax in Europe.

    Earlier it was reported that Tileuberdi and Varga who is on a two-day visit to Kazakhstan met today to debate the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

    They paid utmost attention to the bilateral cooperation in agriculture, energy, ‘green economy’, healthcare, education and culture.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Hungary
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea