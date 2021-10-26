Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Hungary invites Kazakhstani investors – Finance Minister

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 October 2021, 17:15
Hungary invites Kazakhstani investors – Finance Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga invited Kazakhstani investors to his country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the press briefing after the bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi in the Kazakh capital, Varga said Hungary looks forward to cooperating with Kazakhstani investors.

In his words, Hungary offers favorable conditions for investment. 2021 saw economic growth at 7% in Hungary.

The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary also added that his country has one of the lowest business tax in Europe.

Earlier it was reported that Tileuberdi and Varga who is on a two-day visit to Kazakhstan met today to debate the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

They paid utmost attention to the bilateral cooperation in agriculture, energy, ‘green economy’, healthcare, education and culture.


Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan-Hungary  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran