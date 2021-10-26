Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Hungary increases exports of goods to Kazakhstan

    26 October 2021, 16:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Exports of goods from Hungary to Kazakhstan has been increased, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga said fallowing the talks with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We were able to increase the exports to Kazakhstan of late. Pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical products represent 70% of our exports. It is a serious result showing that there is a demand for Hungarian goods of good quality in Kazakhstan,» said Mihaly Varga.

    He went on to say that even more Hungarian enterprises take interest in Kazakhstan.

    «Of the five our enterprises heavily represented in Kazakhstan, four are involved in the pharmaceutical industry, exporting goods for large sums. Our cooperation has been elevating to a new level, that is, besides a traditional trade turnover, the role of innovations is increasing in cooperation as well as knowledge transfer,» said the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan-Hungary
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region