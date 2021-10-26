Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Hungary increases exports of goods to Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 October 2021, 16:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Exports of goods from Hungary to Kazakhstan has been increased, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga said fallowing the talks with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We were able to increase the exports to Kazakhstan of late. Pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical products represent 70% of our exports. It is a serious result showing that there is a demand for Hungarian goods of good quality in Kazakhstan,» said Mihaly Varga.

He went on to say that even more Hungarian enterprises take interest in Kazakhstan.

«Of the five our enterprises heavily represented in Kazakhstan, four are involved in the pharmaceutical industry, exporting goods for large sums. Our cooperation has been elevating to a new level, that is, besides a traditional trade turnover, the role of innovations is increasing in cooperation as well as knowledge transfer,» said the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary.


World News   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Kazakhstan-Hungary  
