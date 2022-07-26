Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Hungary breaks 128-year nighttime temperature record

    26 July 2022 18:20

    BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Hungary has reported the highest night temperature in 128 years at 25.4C (77.72F) amid the ongoing heatwave in Europe, the country's meteorological department said Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «The (previous) highest night temperature level was recorded in the city of Szeged on July 24, 1894 at 24.6C (76.28 F) and the (latest) temperature was measured at 25.4C (77.72F) in the capital Budapest yesterday,» the Hungarian General Directorate of Meteorology said in a statement.

    Temperatures will decrease as of Tuesday and rain is expected in some regions, but temperatures will keep increasing again in the coming days, it added.

    Europe is struggling with extreme temperatures as the heatwave in Spain and Portugal killed more than 330 people last week, while the UK recorded its hottest temperature ever last Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, in southwestern France, wildfires have devoured thousands of hectares of land.

    Photo: aa.com.tr
    #Natural disasters #World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases