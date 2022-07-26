Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Hungary breaks 128-year nighttime temperature record
26 July 2022 18:20

Hungary breaks 128-year nighttime temperature record

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Hungary has reported the highest night temperature in 128 years at 25.4C (77.72F) amid the ongoing heatwave in Europe, the country's meteorological department said Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

«The (previous) highest night temperature level was recorded in the city of Szeged on July 24, 1894 at 24.6C (76.28 F) and the (latest) temperature was measured at 25.4C (77.72F) in the capital Budapest yesterday,» the Hungarian General Directorate of Meteorology said in a statement.

Temperatures will decrease as of Tuesday and rain is expected in some regions, but temperatures will keep increasing again in the coming days, it added.

Europe is struggling with extreme temperatures as the heatwave in Spain and Portugal killed more than 330 people last week, while the UK recorded its hottest temperature ever last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in southwestern France, wildfires have devoured thousands of hectares of land.


Photo: aa.com.tr


Related news
France sizzles with extremely high temperatures
7 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
Kazakhstan to brace for rains and heatwave July 17
Read also
Former train depot in central Seoul to be turned into int'l business district
Osaka to raise COVID-19 alert to highest level amid record cases
Russia reveals rise in daily COVID cases and deaths
UAE announces 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
UN body's new chief aims to address pandemic's impacts on SDGs
France opens monkeypox vaccination center in Paris
COVID-19: 23,699 new cases, 104 more deaths in Italy
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
Popular
1 Four injured as LPG dispensing station catches fire in Nur-Sultan
2 N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 100: state media
3 COVID-19 kills 33 more Iranians over past 24 hours
4 Kuwaiti emir appoints new PM
5 Singapore inflation hits 6.7% in June, highest in 14 years

News

Archive