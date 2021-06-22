Hungary 1st country in EU to recognize Kazakhstan’s vaccine passports

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov met with the Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary András Baranyi, during which the parties exchanged notes verbales on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates/passports between the two countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary.

The availability of immunization certificates guarantees the entry into the Republic of Kazakhstan and Hungary of citizens of both countries without restrictive measures (PCR test and quarantine) aimed at preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Mutual recognition is one of the first steps to open the borders and resume direct flight between Budapest and Nur-Sultan.

Thus, Hungary became the first country of the European Union to recognize Kazakhstan's vaccination certificates/passports.



