Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Hungarian scientists to study remains of warrior unearthed in Kazakhstan

    9 January 2021, 15:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov received anthropologists and archeologists from Hungary, Kazinform reports.

    They arrived to conduct anthropological and radiocarbon studies of the remains of a warrior found in the Miyaly mound of the Kyzylkogin region, and will reconstruct its sculpture, the Facebook account of the Atyrau region administration reads.

    The Governor expressed confidence that wide experience of Hungarian scientists will be useful for the region.

    He said that there are more than 700 unexplored mounds in the region. Excavations are underway at the Saraishyk ancient settlement. Many precious artifacts were discovered in the region lately. Many discoveries were made thanks to new technologies.

    As earlier reported, a presentation of the Golden man found at Miyaly mound and restored took place in November 2020 in Atyrau.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region History of Kazakhstan Culture Turkic speaking states
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region