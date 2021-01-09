Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Hungarian scientists to study remains of warrior unearthed in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 January 2021, 15:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov received anthropologists and archeologists from Hungary, Kazinform reports.

They arrived to conduct anthropological and radiocarbon studies of the remains of a warrior found in the Miyaly mound of the Kyzylkogin region, and will reconstruct its sculpture, the Facebook account of the Atyrau region administration reads.

The Governor expressed confidence that wide experience of Hungarian scientists will be useful for the region.

He said that there are more than 700 unexplored mounds in the region. Excavations are underway at the Saraishyk ancient settlement. Many precious artifacts were discovered in the region lately. Many discoveries were made thanks to new technologies.

As earlier reported, a presentation of the Golden man found at Miyaly mound and restored took place in November 2020 in Atyrau.

