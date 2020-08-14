Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Hungarian News Agency congratulates Kazinform on its 100th anniversary

    14 August 2020, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Eszter Szabó, the director of MTI, the Hungarian News Agency, sent congratulations to Kazinform International News Agency on its 100th anniversary.

    «On the 13th of August 2020 Kazinform International News Agency celebrates the 100th anniversary of its foundation. We avail ourselves of this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to all the leaders and members of Kazinform. We wish you all that your institution continuous its calling and providing credible information throughout next century- just like in this elapsed time.

    We trust to our mutual agreement that the fruitful cooperation of Hungarian News Agency and Kazinform will intensify the success of both our News agencies and our nations,» the congratulatory telegram reads.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Mass media
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Call for applications: «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» Contest
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet