Hungarian investors plan to implement healthcare and IT projects in Shymkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Akim of Shymkent city Murat Aitenov met with representatives of the Hungarian company «SmartSet International Ltd.». During a meeting with the founder and chairman of the board of SmartSet International Ltd. Barnabas Reves discussed issues of cooperation, attracting investments. The visit of foreign investors was organized with the support of KAZAKH INVEST, Kazinform has learnt from the company’s press service.

This company has extensive experience in IT consulting, project financing and management of medical institutions, as well as providing a full range of medical services in many countries of the world. IT programming, investment and maintenance of medical equipment, carries out complex project management.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of investment projects in the field of healthcare and IT technologies.

Akim of the city expressed appreciation to the Hungarian company for interest in projects in the field of healthcare and information technology in Shymkent.

«Hungary is one of the most important trade, economic and investment partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. It is also a fraternal people. In the third megalopolis - Shymkent, the infrastructure is developed, there are all conditions. The city has great potential to become a new center for attracting investment, technology and intellectual resources in Central Asia. The investment projects that you have planned are of great importance - a multidisciplinary hospital, a health center, a modern laboratory for the study of the structure of human DNA (genetic engineering) and the production of medical equipment. In case of implementation of investment projects, we are ready to provide assistance and support» said the akim of Shymkent city.

The company is interested in the implementation of a number of projects for the development of healthcare and IT in the city of Shymkent. In turn, Mr. Barnabas Reves highly appreciated the capabilities of Shymkent and thanked the city administration.

«I think today's meeting will be beneficial to both parties. Our experience shows that we can work effectively and successfully for the benefit of both parties. As a result of our joint work today, we will consider the possibility of implementing projects in the field of healthcare and IT technologies» said the Hungarian investor.

It should be noted that the company «SmartSet International Ltd.» plan to invest in healthcare and IT projects in our country. The volume of investments is more than USD 100 million per year.