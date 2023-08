OTTAWA. KAZINFORM Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate in western Canada due to an out-of-control wildfire burning across Canada-U.S. border, local media reported Sunday.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos issued an evacuation order Saturday evening for 732 properties in and around Osoyoos, 400 km east of Vancouver, the reports said, Xinhua reports.