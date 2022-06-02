Hundreds of polling stations stand ready in Almaty ahead of nationwide referendum

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almost 600 polling stations stand ready to accept voters in Almaty city during the upcoming nationwide constitutional referendum this Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Three days are left until the people of Kazakhstan will decide the fate of the proposed amendments to the Constitution. In Almaty, one can cast his or her vote at 574 polling stations.

Some 5,000 people are engaged in the work of the referendum commission.

All polling stations are equipped for visually impaired voters and other voters with special needs.

If Almaty residents have any questions regarding the referendum, they are kindly asked to contact the call center at +7 (727) 3384545 from 8:00 am till 20:00 pm.