Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Hundreds of polling stations stand ready in Almaty ahead of nationwide referendum

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 June 2022, 14:26
Hundreds of polling stations stand ready in Almaty ahead of nationwide referendum

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almost 600 polling stations stand ready to accept voters in Almaty city during the upcoming nationwide constitutional referendum this Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Three days are left until the people of Kazakhstan will decide the fate of the proposed amendments to the Constitution. In Almaty, one can cast his or her vote at 574 polling stations.

Some 5,000 people are engaged in the work of the referendum commission.

All polling stations are equipped for visually impaired voters and other voters with special needs.

If Almaty residents have any questions regarding the referendum, they are kindly asked to contact the call center at +7 (727) 3384545 from 8:00 am till 20:00 pm.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   Referendum  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region