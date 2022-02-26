Hundreds of evacuation requests from Kazakhstanis in Ukraine – Kazakh MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan is working around the clock to repatriate its nationals from Ukraine, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry.

Hotlines for the citizens of Kazakhstan staying in Ukraine have been launched at the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv and at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in Dnipro, Lviv, Odessa and Kharkiv and the Kazakh diplomatic corps in Poland, Moldova and Belarus also contribute to the repatriation efforts.

Kazakhstani authorities have made a decision to offer free repatriation flights to the nationals of the country.

528 repatriation requests have already been submitted from Kazakhstanis, mostly from Kyiv and Kyiv Region (264 people), Odessa Region (30), Kharkiv Region (18), Lviv Region (17) and other areas in Ukraine.

Right now the Kazakhstani diplomats ensure safe transportation of our nationals from the cities of Kyiv and Lviv to the Polish border by cars.

The Kazakh Embassy in Warsaw together with local authorities will provide ‘a green corridor’ for the citizens of Kazakhstan from the border to an airport in Katowice, Poland.

It is noted that passengers of the repatriation flight will cross the Ukrainian-Polish border visa-free. They will also be exempt from obligatory quarantine, as well as taking PCR tests and providing vaccination passports.

The first repatriation flight is scheduled for this morning. It will take off from the airport in Katowice, make a technical stop in Atyrau city and then land in Almaty city.

As more repatriation flights are to be organized, the nationals of Kazakhstan staying in Ukraine are kindly advised to contact the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv. They can also opt to travel to Kyiv or Lviv on their own for further transportation to the Polish border, if possible. However, due to ongoing military actions in Ukraine it can be a mammoth problem to get to those cities. If such is the case, they should constantly keep in touch with the Kazakh Embassy and Honorary Consuls. When the situation clears up, they will get all the necessary assistance they need.



