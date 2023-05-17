Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Hundreds evacuated as extreme weather strikes Italian provinces

17 May 2023, 12:10
Hundreds evacuated as extreme weather strikes Italian provinces Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - Around 900 people have had to be evacuated from their homes, trains have been suspended in some areas and the emergency room of Riccione's Ceccarini hospital was flooded on Tuesday as a fresh wave of torrential rain battered Italy, especially the northeastern region of Emilia-Romagna and other parts of the Adriatic coast, ANSA reports.

Over 500 of the people evacuated from their homes were in the province of Ravenna, whole another 200 were in the province of Bologna, with the rest being moved in other parts of Emilia-Romagna, the regional government said.

Around 900 civil protection volunteers are helping with the emergency effort, including many drafted in from neighbouring regions. Rail operator RFI said that services on the Bologna-Rimini, Forlì-Rimini, Ferrara-Rimini and Ravenna-Rimini lines had to be suspended because of the extreme weather.
In Marche, there was widespread flooding in Pesaro and the Senigallia council told people in the area of the Misa river to move to the upper floors of buildings.
The fresh wave of extreme weather comes after Emilia Romagna was hit by storms that claimed two lives at the start of the month.
Scientists say that extreme weather events like heat waves, supercharged storms, flooding and droughts are becoming more frequent and more intense because of climate change caused by human greenhouse-gas emissions.


