Hun and Turkic nations kurultai held in Hungary

BUGAC. KAZINFORM The 7th international kurultai of the Hun and Turkic nations took place in Hungary’s Bigac.

It brought together delegations from 20 countries and nations. The kurultai featured the richest cultural and historical heritage of the nations which lived in historical Turan stretching over the vast territories, the Turkic Academy’s press service reports.

The forum themed Hungary and East took place as part of the event.

Head of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali noted importance of the traditional kurultai in Bugac for strengthening unity of the Hungarian and Turkic nations. He highlighted contribution of the Turkic Academy in promoting the works of the Hungarian scientists that laid foundation for scientific continuity and cultural ties for the whole Turkic world. He stressed that the Turkic Academy funds include over 16,000 books from the personal collection of great representative of the Hungary’s Turkology István Mándoky Kongur.

A memo for further deepening of cooperation between the International Turkic Academy and Madiyar Turan Foundation was signed as part of the forum.





Photo: twesco.org