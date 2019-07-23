Go to the main site
    Humanoid robot delivered to Baikonur for spaceflight

    23 July 2019, 19:12

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - On July 23, 2019, Skybot F-850 humanoid robot was delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome for preflight preparations. The Skybot F-850 will be delivered to the International Space Station aboard Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with its launch scheduled for August 2019, the press office of Roscosmos informs.

    Skybot F-850 humanoid robot was developed by Android Technology Company and the Advanced Research Fund on a technical assignment from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry. After the docking of Soyuz to the ISS, the robot will be taken to the Russian segment of the station and it will perform several tasks under Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov operation. The bot will stay a week and a half in orbit and then return to the Earth at the beginning of September.


    Soyuz MS-14 unmanned spacecraft is scheduled to launch on August 22. This will be a test launch for the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, as it has previously launched cargo vessels and various spacecraft into orbit. Now the Soyuz-2.1a is to become a substitution for the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket, which has been taking international crews into orbit since 2002.

    Baikonur Space exploration Science and research
