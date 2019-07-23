Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Humanoid robot delivered to Baikonur for spaceflight

23 July 2019, 19:12
Humanoid robot delivered to Baikonur for spaceflight

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - On July 23, 2019, Skybot F-850 humanoid robot was delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome for preflight preparations. The Skybot F-850 will be delivered to the International Space Station aboard Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with its launch scheduled for August 2019, the press office of Roscosmos informs.

Skybot F-850 humanoid robot was developed by Android Technology Company and the Advanced Research Fund on a technical assignment from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry. After the docking of Soyuz to the ISS, the robot will be taken to the Russian segment of the station and it will perform several tasks under Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov operation. The bot will stay a week and a half in orbit and then return to the Earth at the beginning of September.

photo


Soyuz MS-14 unmanned spacecraft is scheduled to launch on August 22. This will be a test launch for the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, as it has previously launched cargo vessels and various spacecraft into orbit. Now the Soyuz-2.1a is to become a substitution for the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket, which has been taking international crews into orbit since 2002.

Baikonur   Space exploration    Science and research  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10