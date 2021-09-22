Humanitarian sphere has reached a new level - Kazakh Secretary of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev addressed the session of the National Commission for the implementation of the program of public conscience modernization under the Kazakh President, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the session, the Kazakh Secretary of State singled out the direction in the Rukhani Janghyru program initiated by First Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev «New humanitarian education. 100 new educational projects in the Kazakh language». According to him, that led to Kazakhstan’s humanitarian sphere being fully updated and reaching a new level.

«The textbooks by the highly reputed scholars from the world’s leading education facilities were translated into Kazakh and made it to all education facilities of the country,» said the Kazakh Secretary of State.

He went on to say that the initiative added the new 21st century knowledge including in Kazakh to the people’s understanding.

«The scientific potential of our language has been increased. Also, thanks to the 100 new education project a professional academic and creative environment of translators was established. Kazakhstan’s translation school got new useful skills, developing its techniques, style, and terms. Hundreds of specialists partook in the project received recognition not only as translators, but also as teachers, scholars, and intelligentsia representatives,» he said.



