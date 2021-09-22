Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Humanitarian sphere has reached a new level - Kazakh Secretary of State

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 September 2021, 11:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev addressed the session of the National Commission for the implementation of the program of public conscience modernization under the Kazakh President, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the session, the Kazakh Secretary of State singled out the direction in the Rukhani Janghyru program initiated by First Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev «New humanitarian education. 100 new educational projects in the Kazakh language». According to him, that led to Kazakhstan’s humanitarian sphere being fully updated and reaching a new level.

«The textbooks by the highly reputed scholars from the world’s leading education facilities were translated into Kazakh and made it to all education facilities of the country,» said the Kazakh Secretary of State.

