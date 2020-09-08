Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

Humanitarian cargo from Russia delivered to W Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 September 2020, 11:10
Humanitarian cargo from Russia delivered to W Kazakhstan rgn

URALSK. KAZINFORM – The humanitarian cargo sent by the members of the ethnocultural association of Kazakhs has been delivered to West Kazakhstan region from Russia’s city of Saratov. The cargo included personal protective means such as masks, respirators, gloves and doctors’ coats, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Due to the fact that the epidemic situation of the region is stable, it is said that the personal protective means will not be distributed among the hospitals, but will be stored in the warehouses. In case the COVID-19 situation worsens, they will be sent to the hospitals.

Notably, the region has recently received the humanitarian cargo from Germany.

It is said that 7 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the region in the past 24 hours.

photo


Coronavirus   Russia    COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region