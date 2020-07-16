Humanitarian cargo from Qatar delivered to Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Karaganda city has received humanitarian aid in the form of 18 types of personal protection means from Qatar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The personal protection means are said to be distributed among the regional hospitals

The humanitarian cargo, which arrived in Kazakhstan from Qatar on July 8, has been delivered to the warehouse of the Kh.Makazhanov clinic. It includes 18 types of personal protection means.

The delivery has been conducted in the presence of the mobile group with representatives of the anti-corruption service and the healthcare and public control department in it.

According to Assel Tuyakova, deputy head of the regional healthcare department, such a humanitarian cargo does not include pharmaceuticals due to the fact that certain certifications are needed. She also said that the received cargo would be further delivered to six hospitals, while the remains will be distributed among the newly-opened temporarily hospitals later.

Notably, Karaganda had already received humanitarian assistance from China and the United Arab Emirates. Today, the same mobile group has supervised the deliveries of medical cargoes from Russia and China at SK-Pharmacy warehouses.



