Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

Humanitarian cargo from Qatar delivered to Karaganda

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 July 2020, 18:24
Humanitarian cargo from Qatar delivered to Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Karaganda city has received humanitarian aid in the form of 18 types of personal protection means from Qatar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The personal protection means are said to be distributed among the regional hospitals

The humanitarian cargo, which arrived in Kazakhstan from Qatar on July 8, has been delivered to the warehouse of the Kh.Makazhanov clinic. It includes 18 types of personal protection means.

The delivery has been conducted in the presence of the mobile group with representatives of the anti-corruption service and the healthcare and public control department in it.

According to Assel Tuyakova, deputy head of the regional healthcare department, such a humanitarian cargo does not include pharmaceuticals due to the fact that certain certifications are needed. She also said that the received cargo would be further delivered to six hospitals, while the remains will be distributed among the newly-opened temporarily hospitals later.

Notably, Karaganda had already received humanitarian assistance from China and the United Arab Emirates. Today, the same mobile group has supervised the deliveries of medical cargoes from Russia and China at SK-Pharmacy warehouses.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Karaganda region    COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people