Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan and Russia arrived in Aktobe

    22 July 2020, 20:27

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan and Russia arrived in Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Today humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan has arrived to Aktobe region. The humanitarian cargo contained about 500 thousand protective gloves and about 480 thousand medical face masks. Humanitarian aid was received in the presence of representatives of the Anti-Corruption Center, volunteers of the monitoring group and coordinators of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The cargo was delivered to the regional AIDS center.

    A humanitarian aid from the Russian Federation arrived in Aktobe the day before. Thus, there were delivered 90 thousand protective suits, about 10 thousand medical face masks and 920 antiviral drugs called «Coronavir».

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Aktobe region Coronavirus CIS COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued