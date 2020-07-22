Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan and Russia arrived in Aktobe

Alzhanova Raushan
22 July 2020, 20:27
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan and Russia arrived in Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan has arrived to Aktobe region. The humanitarian cargo contained about 500 thousand protective gloves and about 480 thousand medical face masks. Humanitarian aid was received in the presence of representatives of the Anti-Corruption Center, volunteers of the monitoring group and coordinators of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The cargo was delivered to the regional AIDS center.

A humanitarian aid from the Russian Federation arrived in Aktobe the day before. Thus, there were delivered 90 thousand protective suits, about 10 thousand medical face masks and 920 antiviral drugs called «Coronavir».


