Humanitarian aid from Qatar delivered to N Kazakhstan hospitals

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Humanitarian aid was delivered to North Kazakhstan region from Qatar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region received about 30 thousand pieces of goods. Humanitarian aid was distributed among 27 medical organizations of the region.

The first city hospital received 30 medical protective suits, 170 pieces of surgical suits, 300 pieces of goggles and disposable face masks. Similar assistance was provided to provisional hospitals.

A working group, which included employees of the Anti-Corruption Service, police department and public organizations, has been created in the region. The group tracks the flow of humanitarian aid.



