Humanitarian aid delivered to flood-hit district in Turkestan rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 May 2020, 13:50
TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM Humanitarian aid from the Kordai district of Zhambyl region arrived today in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region.

The charitable caravan was organized by the Kordai district administration, People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and cultural centre of Zhambyl regional association of dungans, the regional communications service reports.

Humanitarian aid worth KZT 5 mln consists of foodstuffs, including flour, 2.5 tons of sugar, 2.5 tons of rice, 1.5 tons of pasta, 1,500 linters of vegetable oil, vegetables, 300 kg of salts, tea and detergents.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


