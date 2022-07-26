Human trafficking combat bill set to be developed next year in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to develop a bill combating human trafficking in April 2023, the Kazakh interior minister said, kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a roundtable, Kanat Nurmagambetov, the acting chief of the department for the combat against organized crime of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, said that the department has some experience in the prevention, detection, and investigation of human trafficking-related crimes. According to him, this is thanks to a dialogue platform between the public and civil sectors acting as an interdepartmental commission for the combat against human trafficking.

«Once in three years government plans covering a set of measures preventive and practical in nature are taken. The 2021-23 plan is being implemented with the participation of state and local executive bodies, and international and non-government organizations. There are over 20 NGOs involved in the support and protection of the rights and interests of human trafficking victims,» said Nurmagambetov.

He went on to say that one of the focuses is the development of a human trafficking combat bill.

«The bill is being developed in line with the presidential decree on further measures in the human rights field. The development time of the bill concept will be defined in September 2022 and that of the bill in April 2023,» he said.



