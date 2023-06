Human skeleton found in sands in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Human remains were found in 3km from Ushtagan village of Mangistau region on March 3, Kazinform reports citing Lada.kz.

The skeletonized body of the man was lying in sands. A blue jacket, a pair of boots and a knitted blue hat were found next to him.

The case remains under investigation.

A forensic medical examination was launched.