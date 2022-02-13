Human rights protection is important issue for me, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s ceremony dedicated to the memory of the victims of January events, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that this year started with tragic events. The country’s integrity, security of people and future of the country were compromised.

He stressed that it was a tragedy. The corresponding bodies thoroughly investigate each case. The tragic events shocked the entire country. The National Mourning Day was declared due to the events occurred. The Head of State noted that 40 days passed since the tragic events.

The President once again expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

In a conlusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the country peace and wellbeing.



