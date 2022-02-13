Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Human rights protection is important issue for me, President

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 February 2022, 12:06
Human rights protection is important issue for me, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s ceremony dedicated to the memory of the victims of January events, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that this year started with tragic events. The country’s integrity, security of people and future of the country were compromised.

He stressed that it was a tragedy. The corresponding bodies thoroughly investigate each case. The tragic events shocked the entire country. The National Mourning Day was declared due to the events occurred. The Head of State noted that 40 days passed since the tragic events.

The President once again expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

In a conlusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the country peace and wellbeing.


President of Kazakhstan    2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named