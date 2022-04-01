Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Human Rights Protection in Kazakhstan discussed at UN Human Rights Council side event

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 April 2022, 10:24
Human Rights Protection in Kazakhstan discussed at UN Human Rights Council side event

LONDON. KAZINFORM As part of the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council, an online event was held to discuss the January events in Kazakhstan. The meeting was initiated by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty International.

The Kazakh side was represented by the Commissioner for Human Rights in Kazakhstan, Elvira Azimova, representatives of the ministries of foreign and internal affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Kazakh International Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law, the Almaty Bar Association, as well as several human rights activists, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.

During the meeting, representatives of international human rights organisations, state bodies of Kazakhstan and domestic non-governmental organisations held an open dialogue on the impact of the events in January on the overall human rights situation in Kazakhstan, as well as on some specific issues related to the right to a fair trial and the situation of lawyers.

The event facilitated an exchange of views on the most acute events and problems, to outline steps for further joint work in the field of strengthening the system of human rights protection and the rule of law in Kazakhstan.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final