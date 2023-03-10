Human rights protection in context of climate change discussed in Geneva

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva, in cooperation with the delegations of Central Asian and EU countries along with Turkiye organized a panel discussion «The impact of climate change on the rights of persons in vulnerable situations» on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The speakers were UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment David R. Boyd, an expert on gender issues and law of the IDLO Raluca Maria Popa, as well as Chairman of the FSC Indigenous Foundation Anders Blom and co-founder of the Protect Sapmi Foundation, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event brought together more than 70 participants from UN member states, representatives of international non-governmental organizations and became a platform for discussing the measures necessary for states to take to protect the human rights of the most vulnerable groups, such as women, children, people with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples and ethnic minorities, in the face of this crucial issue.

In his statement, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev noted the main risks for the Central Asian region in the light of global climate change. He also informed participants of the discussion about the Kazakh Government’s work on the gradual transition to a «green economy» with plans focused on the careful use of water resources, sustainable development and the introduction of renewable technologies. He noted the current project of the country «Zhasyl Kazakhstan», which will contribute to the further inclusion of Sustainable Development Goals in state plans to promote «green» economic growth.

Experts from the UN and non-governmental organizations called on states to be guided primarily by their human rights obligations when addressing the negative impact of climate change with a focus on the situation of the most vulnerable persons.



