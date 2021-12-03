Human Rights Commission under the Kazakh President convenes for meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Human Rights Commission under the Kazakh President started its work in Nur-Sultan. It focuses on the activities of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry on providing constitutional rights of citizens and others to receive education and high-quality educational services, Kazinform reports.

Addressing those present Kazakh Education Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said that over the years of independence Kazakhstan built over 2,000 new schools. In 1991 there were 2,000 kindergartens with Kazakh as language of instruction against today's 7,500 childcare centres.

Chairman of the Commission Igor Rogov stressed the need to receive high-quality education at all stages of the educational process and drew attention to building the well-educated and competitive Kazakhstani nation. Those gathered debated safeguarding constitutional laws of citizens and others to receive accessible and high-quality primary, secondary, vocational,e higher and postgraduate education especially amid pandemic.



