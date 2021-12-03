Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Human Rights Commission under the Kazakh President convenes for meeting

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 December 2021, 13:00
Human Rights Commission under the Kazakh President convenes for meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Human Rights Commission under the Kazakh President started its work in Nur-Sultan. It focuses on the activities of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry on providing constitutional rights of citizens and others to receive education and high-quality educational services, Kazinform reports.

Addressing those present Kazakh Education Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said that over the years of independence Kazakhstan built over 2,000 new schools. In 1991 there were 2,000 kindergartens with Kazakh as language of instruction against today's 7,500 childcare centres.

Chairman of the Commission Igor Rogov stressed the need to receive high-quality education at all stages of the educational process and drew attention to building the well-educated and competitive Kazakhstani nation. Those gathered debated safeguarding constitutional laws of citizens and others to receive accessible and high-quality primary, secondary, vocational,e higher and postgraduate education especially amid pandemic.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays