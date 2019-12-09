Go to the main site
    Human Rights Commission to convene Dec10

    9 December 2019, 22:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan will hold a meeting of the Presidential Human Rights Commission to mark the International Human Rights Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event will be chaired by Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev and will bring together the representatives of international organizations and diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan, MFA Official Spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov said at the briefing today.

    According to him, the participants will exchange views on a number of issues, such as the exercise of human's and citizen's rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and existing legislation of Kazakhstan, improvement of the system of protection of human rights in compliance with the international standards.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Human rights Events Ministry of Foreign Affairs
