Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Human Rights Commission to convene Dec10

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 December 2019, 22:35
Human Rights Commission to convene Dec10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan will hold a meeting of the Presidential Human Rights Commission to mark the International Human Rights Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event will be chaired by Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev and will bring together the representatives of international organizations and diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan, MFA Official Spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov said at the briefing today.

According to him, the participants will exchange views on a number of issues, such as the exercise of human's and citizen's rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and existing legislation of Kazakhstan, improvement of the system of protection of human rights in compliance with the international standards.

Human rights   Events   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam