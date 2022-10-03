How to apply for UMAI national award?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan is launching a new project to support representatives of the arts. The Organizing Committee of the National Award of Kazakhstan in the field of art UMAI called on creative teams, artists, figures of national culture and all young talents to actively participate in the competition, the press office of Astana Opera informs.

As a reminder, the prize fund of the UMAI award equals to 54 million Tenge, which will be distributed among 19 awards in 4 categories: Theatrical Art, Choreographic Art, Musical and Performing Arts, Fine and Decorative and Applied Arts and the Special Prize of the UMAI-2022 National Award, dedicated to the Year of Children in Kazakhstan, Best Children’s Performance.

A common question that potential participants ask is: «How do I submit my application?». Turns out, this is quite easy to do. The nominees’ applications are accepted electronically until December 9 to the email address indicated on Astana Opera’s website, which has become the venue for the National Award. Within 5 working days, the organizing committee checks the completeness of the documents, after which the materials of the nominee are sent for review to the members of the expert committee.

Until December 12 inclusive, the expert committee collectively determines the finalists of the competition (from one to four finalists in each of the nominations). The finalists are notified and invited to the awards ceremony in the city of Astana.

The award ceremony will take place on December 23 at Astana Opera, where the winners of the UMAI National Award will be announced.

«The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan established the National Award in the field of culture, which in itself is a huge event for the art world. This excellent initiative will allow us to discover new talents, see the unique performances that are staged in the regions of our country, and track interesting trends in the development of our culture. Therefore, we urge everyone to be more active and boldly try their hand,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera’s general director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.



Photo: astanaopera.kz

