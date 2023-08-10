Go to the main site
    How much time do foreign tourists spend in Kazakhstan

    10 August 2023, 16:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Tourists from Uzbekistan spend the longest time in Kazakhstan out of all foreign tourists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the figures revealed by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Uzbek tourists spend up to 10 days in Kazakhstan on average.

    Ranked second are the tourists from Russia who stay in Kazakhstan for 6 days on average. The average period of stay for tourists traveling from Belarus, Germany and China is 5, 4 and 3.5 days in the territory of our country, respectively.

    According to the data of the eQonaq system, American, German, Korean and Indian tourists spend up to 4 days while in Kazakhstan on average.

    Kazakhstan is mostly visited by tourists from Russia, Uzbekistan, China, India, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Germany, the U.S., and South Korea.

    The ministry admits that eQonaq system is quite useful in terms of tracking the tourist flows in Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

