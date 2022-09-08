How much money will be spent on early Presidential election?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Early Presidential election set for autumn 2022 will be financed from the government reserves, according to Vice Minister of Finance Tatyana Savelyeva, Kazinform reports.

«The presidential election were slated for 2024 and the funds for its organization were envisaged in the 2024 budget. With the consideration of the changes and new assignments, these funds will be allocated from the government reserves. Approximately 20bln tenge will be needed for holding the election,» Savelyeva says.

According to her, nearly 90% of all election-related costs account for the salaries of election commissions' members. This year, more than 70,000 people will be attracted to the election organization, she noted.



