How much can Rybakina earn ahead of 2023 US Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (ranked 3rd by WTA) has appeared on the entry list of the 2023 Canadian Open (Montreal, Canada) and 2023 Cincinnati Masters (Cincinnati, U.S.) tournaments, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.



The WTA Canadian Open will be held in Montreal from August 7 to 13 and will offer $2,788,468 in prize money. The winner will receive $454,500 and 900 points.

The Cincinnati Masters will take place from August 14 to 20 and will offer $2,527,250 in prize money. The winner will get $412,000 and 900 points.

The final Grand Slam tournament – the US Open – will be held from August 28 to September 10.