How much can Kazakhstan earn from cargo transit?

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 February 2020, 12:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov estimated the potential of cargo transit via the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, development of trans-border commerce has a huge economic potential. «To date, the potential of transit from the PRC to Russia and EU countries is estimated approximately at $26bn and $76bn respectively,» Bakhyt Sultanov said at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.

According to forecasts, these indicators will increase to $77.6bn and to 198bn by 2025 correspondingly.

«It is approximately 4.5bn parcels per annum. We expect that 147 thousand tonnes of cargo worth 5trn9bn tenge will be transported through the Khorgos bonded warehouse,» the Minister noted.

«We also plan to integrate Kazakhstan’s transit routes with Singapore’s PSA international network which is interested in connecting Southeastern Asia and Europe,» Sultanov added.


